Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.62

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.62 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 24.25 ($0.29). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 9,678 shares changing hands.

Gaming Realms Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £70.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.00.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

