Gateway Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $501,416.16 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $70.68 million and approximately $501,416.16 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00015050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.6002425 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $459,080.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

