Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,547,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 28,047,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.6 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,621. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.
About Geely Automobile
