Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,547,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 28,047,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.6 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,621. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

About Geely Automobile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.