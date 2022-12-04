General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 13,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

General Mills Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.52. 3,125,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.