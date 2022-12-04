General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lifted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

