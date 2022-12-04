Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,153,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Geox Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GXSBF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Friday. Geox has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Geox Company Profile

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

