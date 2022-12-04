Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gesher I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Gesher I Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358,765 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $8,369,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 9.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 742,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

