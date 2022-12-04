Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 680 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 680 ($8.13) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.46) price objective on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.90) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 615.42 ($7.36).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 558.30 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.60 ($6.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 484.84. The firm has a market cap of £72.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.69.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

