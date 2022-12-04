Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,500 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 653,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,585.0 days.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $1.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. Global Fashion Group has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLFGF. Baader Bank cut shares of Global Fashion Group to a “reduce” rating and set a €1.60 ($1.65) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Fashion Group from €2.20 ($2.27) to €2.10 ($2.16) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

