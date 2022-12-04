Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GSL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. 444,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,032. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $619.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 24.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.