Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE GSL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. 444,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,032. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $619.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
