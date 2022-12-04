Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of GTAC remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTAC. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

