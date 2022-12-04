Gode Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $520,027.62 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and $520,027.62 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gode Chain has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

