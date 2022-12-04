Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings VIII

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 23.3% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 378,439 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,912,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 0.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,083,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 204,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

Gores Holdings VIII stock remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Friday. 6,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,009. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

