Got Guaranteed Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118,779.44 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $139.52 million and approximately $118,779.44 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.92 or 0.06000991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00506839 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,224.70 or 0.30561222 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

