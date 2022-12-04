GQG Partners LLC Acquires 4,881 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $52,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,184,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

