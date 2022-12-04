GQG Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,561,000 after acquiring an additional 72,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after purchasing an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,738. The company has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

