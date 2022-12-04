GQG Partners LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.56. 15,086,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $270.57. The company has a market cap of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 516.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

