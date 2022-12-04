Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 109,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grab by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,584,000 after buying an additional 6,530,705 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,588,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,110 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,888,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

