Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Down 9.6% in November

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 739,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Graco has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,441 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

