Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDLC stock opened at 4.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.99. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 1 year low of 4.04 and a 1 year high of 30.70.

