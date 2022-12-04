Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,869,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,408,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 1.3 %

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

