GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Down 15.8% in November

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 13,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.94) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

GSK stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $35.35. 4,894,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,471. GSK has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after buying an additional 4,104,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.