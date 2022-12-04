GXChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $361.65 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $361.65 million and approximately $1,063.60 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005857 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008080 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

