H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at $1,795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Performance

About H World Group

HTHT stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. 2,790,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. H World Group has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.06.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

