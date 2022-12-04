Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 25 at Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

HMSNF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

