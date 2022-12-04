Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

