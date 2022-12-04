Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harrow Health Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $12.38 on Friday. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harrow Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 400,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 73,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

