Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 858,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:HROW opened at $12.38 on Friday. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 400,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 73,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
