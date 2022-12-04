Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,030. The firm has a market cap of $119.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 431,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 222,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

