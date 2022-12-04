HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1,376.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,576,234 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $682,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,710. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

