Head to Head Analysis: ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) & Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ECB Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Southern Missouri Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp $138.07 million 3.50 $47.17 million $4.83 10.85

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Southern Missouri Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Southern Missouri Bancorp 30.29% 13.81% 1.37%

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services. In addition, the company offers investing and insurance services. Further, it provides accounts and digital banking services; and debit or credit cards. Additionally, the company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposits, and retirement savings plans; and residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity, automobile, second mortgage, mobile home, and deposit-secured loans. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 48 full-service branch offices, and two limited-service branch offices located in Poplar Bluff, Van Buren, Dexter, Kennett, Doniphan, Sikeston, Qulin, Springfield, Thayer, West Plains, Alton, Clever, Forsyth, Fremont Hills, Kimberling City, Ozark, Nixa, Rogersville, Marshfield, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Gideon, Chaffee, Benton, Advance, Bloomfield, Essex, Rolla, Arnold, and Oakville, Missouri; Jonesboro, Paragould, Batesville, Searcy, Bald Knob, Bradford, and Cabot, Arkansas; and Anna, Cairo, and Tamms, Illinois. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

