Head to Head Comparison: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.35) -2.40 Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.46 $780.35 million $0.70 9.01

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. TMC the metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TMC the metals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -100.54% -70.60% Lundin Mining 15.70% 10.98% 7.26%

Risk and Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TMC the metals and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 0 5 3 0 2.38

TMC the metals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.16%. Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $9.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.39%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats TMC the metals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

