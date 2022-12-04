Head to Head Survey: Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Rating) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A GeoVax Labs -5,443.98% -118.77% -89.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vectura Group and GeoVax Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoVax Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GeoVax Labs has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 570.73%. Given GeoVax Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than Vectura Group.

25.6% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vectura Group and GeoVax Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 GeoVax Labs $390,000.00 55.36 -$18.57 million ($2.93) -0.28

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than GeoVax Labs. GeoVax Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vectura Group beats GeoVax Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; and the Burnet Institute. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

