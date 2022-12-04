Hedera Price Reaches $0.0476 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $922.29 million and $13.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00080807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00025152 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04787908 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,244,835.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

