Hedera Price Reaches $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $926.11 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00079825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00059489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04787908 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,244,835.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

