Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Update

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 359,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 146.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.