Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $272.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.79.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

