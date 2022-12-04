Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 805 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 325.4% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYH opened at $295.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.98 and a 200 day moving average of $273.75. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

