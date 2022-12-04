Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,002,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,556 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.