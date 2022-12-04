Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of REMX opened at $96.18 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82.

