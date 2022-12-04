Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

