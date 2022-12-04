Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Avanos Medical by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

