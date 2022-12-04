Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after buying an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,900,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 73,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,093,000 after purchasing an additional 817,701 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.