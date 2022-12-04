Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.34. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.