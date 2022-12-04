Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $143.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

