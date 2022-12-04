Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HES stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,551. Hess has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

