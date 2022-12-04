Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $68.32 and a twelve month high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

