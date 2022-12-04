Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.