Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Susquehanna

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPE. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,791,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

