HGI Capital Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,419 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises 2.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 73,306 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 110.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

