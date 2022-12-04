HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 183,668 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

HGI Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,668 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for about 1.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

